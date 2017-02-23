Authorities are looking for a fake cop who pulled a man over near a New Jersey Burger King earlier this month and tried to get him to pay up for alleged outstanding summonses.

Police say the suspect used a mounted blue and red interior light in his car to pull over the driver on River Road in New Milford shortly before 9 p.m. Feb. 4. The suspect, wearing a blue police-style shirt with an American flag patch, got out of his car and walked over to the victim.

According to police, he asked for the victim's driver's license and registration and then told him he had unpaid summonses that could be paid to the suspect directly. The victim declined to pay and the suspect got back in his car and drove away, authorities said.

He's described as being in his mid to late 20s, about 200 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall with short salt and pepper hair and facial stubble. Police released a composite sketch (above) of him based on the victim's description. They say the victim did not see a weapon on the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the New Milford Police Department at 201-261-1400. A Crime Stoppers reward will be given for any information leading to an arrest.