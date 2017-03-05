Jaron Thomas, 25, was arrested after an assault victim used Facetime, police said.

A victim of assault used Facetime to get help and the quick move helped officers capture the suspect, police said.

The victim was beaten up at La Mirage Motor Inn in Monmouth Junction, South Brunswick police said. The person used Facetime to call a relative, who in turn called police.

“When seconds count use whatever tools you need to contact police for help," Chief Raymond Hayducka said. "The relative, police dispatcher and officers did a great job getting the victim the needed help.”

Police found the victim with facial cuts and swelling in the parking lot.

The suspect, Jaron Thomas, was nearby in a Toyota Corolla. He took off and the officer followed, police said.

After a pursuit, officers caught him and he gave them a false name, police said.

Thomas, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, and hindering his apprehension.

He was held at Middlesex County Correction Center pending his first court appearance.

It wasn't clear whether Thomas had an attorney.