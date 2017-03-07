Facebook Live Video Purportedly Shows 10-Year-Old Driving in Conn.

A Monroe woman was arrested after police said she Facebook live-streamed a 10-year-old driving a car.

Lisa Nussbaum, 38, was arrested Friday after Monroe police got several calls from people who said they were witnessing the Facebook live video.

Police said the video was recorded by Nussbaum and purportedly shows her 10-year-old child driving the car on public roads in Monroe.

Nussbaum has been charged with risk of injury/impairing the morals of a minor.

She was released on a promise to appear.