Car Fire Stalls Traffic on FDR Drive
Car Fire Stalls Traffic on FDR Drive

    Emergency responses to a vehicle fire on FDR Drive by 34th Street is causing delays on the road Thursday afternoon.

    (Published 25 minutes ago)

    A car fire on the FDR Drive is heavily backing up traffic as rush hour gets underway. 

    Chopper 4 over the scene shows the highway shut down on the southbound side just south of 34th Street; all lanes were closed as firefighters cleaned up the remnants of the blaze. A charred, gutted SUV was sitting on the road, surrounded by foam used to put out the fire.

    By 5 p.m., one lane was getting by, but traffic remained heavily jammed. 

    The city Office of Emergency Management is advising drivers of heavy delays on the southbound FDR Drive near East 34th Street, and urges people to take alternate routes. 

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

