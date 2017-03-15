FDNY Officials Investigate Report of Person Struck by Falling Ice | NBC New York
FDNY Officials Investigate Report of Person Struck by Falling Ice

    The Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in Bryant Park is covered in ice as the city continues to brave freezing temperatures.

    FDNY officials are investigating a report of a person struck by falling ice in Midtown.

    Fire authorities say they received a call about a person hit by ice near 32 W. 48th St. around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

    The victim was taken to a New York hospital.

    Several New Yorkers reported seeing falling ice from buildings throughout Manhattan in the aftermath of Tuesday's winter storm. One pedestrian compared navigating the ice-laden streets to a video game.

    Another narrowly missed being hit by part of a store sign in addition to the block of ice.

    If you're out and about in Manhattan, be aware of your surroundings, and remember to look up -- it could save you a trip to the hospital or days with an unsightly lump on your head.

