The Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in Bryant Park is covered in ice as the city continues to brave freezing temperatures.

FDNY officials are investigating a report of a person struck by falling ice in Midtown.

Fire authorities say they received a call about a person hit by ice near 32 W. 48th St. around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to a New York hospital.

Several New Yorkers reported seeing falling ice from buildings throughout Manhattan in the aftermath of Tuesday's winter storm. One pedestrian compared navigating the ice-laden streets to a video game.

Another narrowly missed being hit by part of a store sign in addition to the block of ice.

If you're out and about in Manhattan, be aware of your surroundings, and remember to look up -- it could save you a trip to the hospital or days with an unsightly lump on your head.