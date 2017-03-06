FDNY Uses New Drone for 1st Time at Bronx Fire

The FDNY used its new drone for the first time while responding to a large apartment building fire in the Bronx Monday, officials say.

The blaze broke out after 6 p.m. at a six-story building at 653 Crotona Park North, fire officials say. The fire spread from the third floor to the sixth floor.

It's not clear what caused the fire. Two firefighters had minor injuries and were taken to Jacobi Hospital, the FDNY says.

The drone gave the ground commander a good view of the roof, allowing him to check on the firefighters as they worked up there.

The red tethered drone weighs about 8 pounds and lifts a high-definition camera, along with an infrared camera to help see hot spots, according to the FDNY.

The New York Times reported last fall the drone cost $85,000, and the FDNY spent nearly two years of research and planning on the project. A dozen firefighters were trained to work with the drones, which take two people to operate.

The FDNY still has to special clearance from the FAA to send up drones in the three-quarters of the city where airspace is still restricted.