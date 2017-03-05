A man was rescued by FDNY firefighters after he became trapped inside a Brooklyn building while trying to save his grandmother from a fire.

Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at 241 Rockaway Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, FDNY officials said. During the fire, Ubeaka McKinney re-entered the building to find his grandmother, but became trapped on the third floor after being chased by the flames.

That's when two firefighters performed a roof-rope rescue to help McKinney. Roof-rope rescues are a last resort because of the danger associated with the procedure, fire officials said.

"I had to reassure him just to hold on to me and he'd be down quick," said Ladder 176 firefighter Andrew Scharf, who performed the rescue. "He was very thankful and very happy."

Company members from Engine 233 extended a firetruck ladder toward the window, surrounded by heavy smoke, and used it as a base for McKinney to jump to safety.

"Those guys, they got me out of the building," McKinney said. "I was hanging out the window and they came down from the roof on a rope."