An FDNY ambulance collided with an SUV as it was rushing to an emergency in Manhattan, fire officials say.

The ambulance was traveling near the intersection of 19th Street and Eighth Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. when the two vehicles collided.

It appeared the ambulance hit the SUV’s front-right side. Both vehicles had front-end damage in the crash.

Someone in the SUV was taken to Lenox Hill with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.