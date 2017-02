An apparent track fire at 145th Street caused extensive subway delays Friday afternoon, the FDNY and MTA said.

A, B, C and D trains were not running in large parts of Manhattan for part of the afternoon, the MTA said. Service resumed with extensive delays just after 3 p.m., the transit agency added.

On social media, people reported seeing smoke in the 145th Street station, though the source and severity were not immediately clear.

LaGuardia Traffic Chaos: People Walking Grand Central Pkwy