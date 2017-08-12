One of the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, who was wanted for a 2011 killing in New Jersey, was arrested in Virginia, authorities said.
Walter Gomez was arrested without incident in Virginia on Friday evening, the FBI said.
The FBI says Gomez and a co-conspirator in Plainfield struck Julio Matute in the head with a bat, sliced his throat and stabbed him in the back 17 times with a screwdriver because he was suspected of socializing with a rival gang. The co-conspirator was convicted in the slaying.
The FBI had offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of Gomez.
