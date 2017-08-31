Subway Rider Threatens Woman With Box Cutter: NYPD - NBC New York
Subway Rider Threatens Woman With Box Cutter: NYPD

    Subway Rider Threatens Woman With Box Cutter: NYPD
    Police are looking for a subway rider who allegedly threatened a woman with a box cutter on board a train earlier this summer. 

    The man was riding with the 31-year-old victim on a northbound F train toward West 4th Street the morning of Wednesday, June 7, when he allegedly extended a box cutter toward her, police said. 

    The woman wasn't hurt. She got off at West 4th Street and reported the incident to police. 

    The suspect got off the train at 14th Street, police said.

    Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 

