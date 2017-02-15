An off-duty New York City correction officer was shot to death in her car Sunday night in Brooklyn, police said. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Monday, Dec. 5, 2016)

What to Know The ex-boyfriend of an off-duty New York City correction officer killed in a car was indicted on murder charges, the Brooklyn DA announced

Alastasia Bryan, 25, was shot to death while sitting in a car in Brooklyn Dec. 4 just steps from her mother's home

A Paterson woman has also been indicted in connection to the killing and faces up to seven years in prison

The ex-boyfriend of an off-duty New York City correction officer shot to death in her car has been indicted on murder charges, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Wednesday.

Keon Richmond, 35, was indicted on on count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, officials said. A 24-year-old Paterson woman, Shirley Mejia, was indicted on one count of first- and third-degree hindering prosecution.

A judge ordered Richmond to be held without bail, and Mejia held on $50,000 bail. Both will return to court March 15.

Officials said Richmond could face up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted and Mejia faces up to seven years in prison.

Alastasia Bryan, 25, was behind the wheel of her car at Avenue L and 73rd Street in the Flatlands around 9:15 p.m. Dec. 4 when someone came up and fired into the vehicle.

Bryan suffered gunshot wounds to her head and torso. She died at the scene, police said.

It's unclear if she was intentionally targeted or if the shooting was random, but police said detectives had obtained surveillance video showing a man getting out of a vehicle and walking up to Bryan's car. The video shows the man opening fire and then getting back into his vehicle before taking off, police said.

Officers apprehended Richmond after he was found hiding in a basement closet in a Brooklyn home a week and a half after Bryan's death. He was also wanted in connection with an arson involving another former girlfriend's vehicle, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC 4 New York.

