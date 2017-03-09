Ex-Beau Charged in Shooting Death of NJ Woman: Authorities

Authorities say a New Jersey man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend.

Clinton J. Degroat was arrested in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, 38-year-old Nicole Sierra, the Passaic County Prosecutor announced Thursday.

The 38-year-old faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on the murder charge, and up to ten years in prison with a five-year parole disqualifier on each weapon charge.

Degroat allegedly showed up to Sierra's home in Ringwood just before midnight Wednesday, authorities said. Shortly after a brief altercation with a male visitor at her home, Degroat left and returned with a shotgun.

Police say that's when he allegedly shot and killed Sierra through the glass door of her house. Officers recovered a shotgun near the scene.

Authories said they don't anticipate further danger to the public in relation to the shooting.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with additional information about the crime to call the tips line at 1-877-370-7276, email tips@passaiccountynj.org, or call the Ringwood Police Department at 973-962-7017.