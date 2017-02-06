Evanger's Recalls Some Pet Food Due to Potentially Fatal Contaminant | NBC New York
Evanger's Recalls Some Pet Food Due to Potentially Fatal Contaminant

    Evanger's
    Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Co recalled some Hunk of Beef product after contamination with a medication that can cause drowsiness, dizziness and death.

    What to Know

    • Pentobarbital can cause drowsiness, dizziness or death

    • Evanger's said five dogs became ill and one died

    • The food was distributed in 15 states, including New York

    Pet food maker Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Co. is recalling some lots of a canned dog product due to potential contamination with a medication that can cause drowsiness, dizziness or death.

    Evanger's said one lot of its "Hunk of Beef" product was contaminated with the drug pentobarbital, and that it was recalling all of the product manufactured in that one week last June.

    The food was distributed in Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

    The affected cans have lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020.

    Evanger's said five dogs became ill and one died from from the 1816E06 lot. 

