What to Know A report of a possible shooter situation came in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the campus was evacuated out of an abundance of caution

Police say there was no active shooter and no shots were fired; a student reported seeing live rounds in a bathroom and a man with a duffel

Pace tweeted there was no threat to the campus. "It was a false alarm. There were no injuries and everyone is safe."

Pace University in downtown Manhattan was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Thursday after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun in a bathroom, though police say there was no active shooter and no shots fired.

A police official with knowledge of the situation tells News 4 that what at least one student thought were live cartridges from a gun in a sixth-floor bathroom actually were spent shell casings that had been put on a belt as decoration.

Police said the student thought there were live rounds in a bathroom stall, and when the stall door opened, the student saw a man with a duffel bag. The student did not see a gun, but called security and security called 911.

Police say a search of the area was conducted and the campus evacuated as a precaution. A person who matched the description of the man the student reported seeing in the bathroom stall was being interviewed.

Pace posted a red banner to the top of its website at 3 p.m. confirming there was no threat to the campus. The university also tweeted, "There was police activity at One Pace Plaza. It was a false alarm. There were no injuries and everyone is safe."

Video posted to social media showed a huge law enforcement presence descending on the campus. People described mass evacuations.

Pace University has nearly 13,000 students between its main campus in lower Manhattan, another in Midtown and two campuses in Westchester.

This year it was ranked the safest college campus in America by RentCollegePads.com, a college real estate listings site, which said Pace “averages just two crimes per academic year.”