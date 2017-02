A suspected shoplifter escaped from a squad car Saturday in East Harlem, the NYPD said.

Police said the man in his 20s had been shoplifting at a Duane Reade on Madison Avenue near 102nd Street, just a block from Central Park.

The suspect, who was wearing all green, was arrested, handcuffed and placed in the police car, the NYPD said.

It's not clear how he escaped.

Police were searching for the man who remained at large.