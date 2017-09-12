An elderly woman was found lying on the floor of her Upper East Side apartment, beaten and bitten, after neighbors heard her screaming for help after she was robbed, police say.

An elderly woman was found lying on the floor of her Upper East Side apartment, beaten and scratched, after neighbors heard her screaming for help after she was robbed, police say.

The 91-year-old woman opened the door to her apartment on East 66th Street when a woman knocked Sunday morning and said she wanted to "ask her some questions," law enforcement sources say.

The attacker entered the apartment and hit the victim on the nose with an object, and ransacked her apartment, according to sources.

Police officers found the elderly woman lying face-up on the floor, with injuries to her left eye, scratches on her arm and bruises to the hand.

Valuables were stolen from the apartment, sources said. The woman didn't know her attacker.

The victim was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital to be treated.

Neighbor Patrice Peck says the victim lives alone and has a friend who takes care of her a few days a week.

"This is a safe area but it's disconcerting when it happens in your building one floor above you -- particularly with an elderly person, I think that's disgraceful," said Peck.

Police are searching for the attacker.