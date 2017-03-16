Elderly Pedestrian Fatally Hit by Truck in Brooklyn: NYPD | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Elderly Pedestrian Fatally Hit by Truck in Brooklyn: NYPD

By Ashley Domagola

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    An elderly woman was struck and killed while crossing the street in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD. 

    Police say the 81-year-old victim was crossing the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Rockaway Avenue when she was struck by a box truck. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

    The accident took place at 4:30 p.m. in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. 

    The driver remained on the scene and has not been charged. The investigation is ongoing. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Animal Haven/Facebook
    Published 39 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us