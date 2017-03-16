Elderly Pedestrian Fatally Hit by Truck in Brooklyn: NYPD

An elderly woman was struck and killed while crossing the street in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Police say the 81-year-old victim was crossing the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Rockaway Avenue when she was struck by a box truck. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The accident took place at 4:30 p.m. in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The driver remained on the scene and has not been charged. The investigation is ongoing.