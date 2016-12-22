A trio of robbers tied up an 87-year-old Bronx man and stole $10,000 after the man's home attendant opened up the door when one of the suspects showed up saying he had a delivery earlier this week, authorities say.

Police say a man showed up at Francisco Perez's door with a box Tuesday morning and the 24-year-old home attendant buzzed him in.

Perez told the man he didn't order anything; the man then dropped the box and two other suspects, both wearing masks, barged into the home. They tied up Perez, demanded money and ran off with $10,000, authorities say.

Perez says he has that type of cash on him because he sometimes loans money to people he trusts. He says other people likely know about the loans.

Now Perez says he doesn't have enough money to pay his rent and will have to cut his cable.

The home attendant, who was stuffed in the bathtub by the robbers, is too terrified to return to the apartment, Perez said.

No injuries were reported.