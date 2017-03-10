An 88-year-old man was randomly punched in the face by a stranger as he went out to get medication for his home-bound wife in the Bronx earlier this week, police and the victim tell NBC 4 New York.

Authorities say the 88-year-old man did nothing to provoke the suspect before the attack near Briggs Avenue and East 196th Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim tells NBC 4 New York his wife can't leave the house so he went out to get her medicine when he was attacked from behind.

The suspect stole nothing from the victim; he just ran off after punching him. The victim refused medical attention at the scene, but has large bruises on his face, head and arm.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.