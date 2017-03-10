Stranger Randomly Punches 88-Year-Old Man in Face in Unprovoked Attack: Police | NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Messy Snow, Then Sub-Freezing Temps
logo_nyc_2x

Stranger Randomly Punches 88-Year-Old Man in Face in Unprovoked Attack: Police

The victim tells NBC 4 New York he had been walking to a pharmacy to get medicine for his wife when he was attacked

By Rana Novini

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Handout
    Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above).

    An 88-year-old man was randomly punched in the face by a stranger as he went out to get medication for his home-bound wife in the Bronx earlier this week, police and the victim tell NBC 4 New York. 

    Authorities say the 88-year-old man did nothing to provoke the suspect before the attack near Briggs Avenue and East 196th Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

    The victim tells NBC 4 New York his wife can't leave the house so he went out to get her medicine when he was attacked from behind. 

    The suspect stole nothing from the victim; he just ran off after punching him. The victim refused medical attention at the scene, but has large bruises on his face, head and arm.

    Top News: Korean Pres. Impeached, Iraqi Forces Battle ISIS

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP

    Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us