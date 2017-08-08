A 73-year-old man was hit and killed by a tractor trailer in Chelsea, police say. (Published 48 minutes ago)

An elderly man was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer early Tuesday in Chelsea, police say.

Officials say at 5 a.m. the 73-year-old man was hit by the truck as he was trying to cross the street near West 25th Street and 7th Avenue. He suffered from severe head injuries after being hit, according to police.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, but he later died, according to police.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene. It was immediately clear whether the man had the right of way, however, the NYPD is investigating.

The man's name hasn't been released by police.



