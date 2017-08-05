A 74-year-old grandfather was home from the hospital on Friday night, hours after he was viciously beaten and robbed by a man while taking out the trash in Paterson. Checkey Beckford reports.

74-Year-Old Grandfather Beaten, Robbed While Taking out Trash in NJ

A grandfather was beaten and robbed while taking out the garbage and the attack was caught on surveillance video.

Jimmy Maldonado, 74, was taking out the garbage in the alley next to his Paterson home Friday when a shirtless man approached and punched him repeatedly, the video shows.

The attacker took Maldonado's wallet, cell phone and watch, the victim's family said.

When neighbors realized something was wrong, the attacker pointed to Maldonado and suggested he had simply fallen, the family said.

Maldonado suffered cuts and bruises but was otherwise OK.

He said through a translator that the man who attacked him should face consequences for attacking an elderly person.



