Debris was tossed from the windows while firefighters battled a second floor apartment fire in the Bronx.

The 89-year-old man living inside was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His first floor neighbor Leonard Kelly had no idea the senior lived amid so much stuff.

"He was lucky enough that it didn't reach our apartment," he said. "Sometimes you can't really look and say 'oh, he's got all this junk'. You don't really know what's going on in his head."

Bag after bag of accumulated belongings were loaded onto a truck in front of the Fenton Avenue building as more bundles of goods awaited disposal. Firefighters believe the man's escape was slowed by clutter and hampered their efforts.

"It makes the hallway small, it adds to the fireload," said the FDNY's Chief of Department James Leonard. "It makes it more difficult for the firefighters to get into the apartment to do their searches and to extinguish the fire."

An Upper West Side apartment went up in flames Wednesday as Firefighters tossed the couple's belongings onto the street below. One neighbor said she thought a movie was being filmed after she witnessed a mattress and piles of garbage tossed from the third-floor apartment. Neighbors told News 4 the elderly couple who lived inside were known hoarders.

New York City's most famous hoarders, the Collyer brothers, were found dead in their Harlem brownstone back in 1947, practically buried under 100 tons of stuff they collected.

Pedro Gonzalez describes his Fenton Avenue friend of 18 years as a collector, not a hoarder, though he never stepped inside his apartment.

"I remember him picking things up, and I would ask him, 'Spencer, what are you gonna do?' and he would say 'Oh, I'm going to fix it and then give it away'," he said.

