An elderly man was hit and killed by a box truck while crossing the street on the Upper West Side Friday morning, police said.

Authorities said the victim was crossing the street near Amsterdam Avenue and West 95th Street aroudn 6:00 a.m. when a 2004 Freightliner box truck travelling northbound struck him, causing him to fall on the ground.

Officers found the 83-year-old victim lying on the road unconscious and unresponsive. The 56-year-old truck driver remained at the scene following the accident, authorities said.

Police said paramedics took him to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

Top Tri-State News Photos