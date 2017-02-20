An 88-year-old woman plowed through a house in New Jersey Monday, destroying the front of the home, authorities say.

Police said the driver lost control and crashed through the house next door to where she lives on Mountain Avenue in Washington Township at about 1:30 p.m., throwing debris into the front yard.

The homeowner was the only person home at the time but was in another room and uninjured, police said. A dog in the living room was briefly trapped by the vehicle but was rescued and is OK, the homeowner said.

The house sustained serious structural damage, and buildings inspectors will determine if the home will need to be condemned.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She received a summons for careless driving.