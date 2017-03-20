Edamame Sold in Tri-State Recalled Over Listeria Fears | NBC New York
Edamame Sold in Tri-State Recalled Over Listeria Fears

    FDA
    The affected edamame is packaged as “Edamame – Soybeans in Pods.”

    What to Know

    • The edamame was sold in more than a dozen states, including New York and Connecticut

    • Listeria can cause serious infections in some people

    • No illnesses have been reported with this recall

    Edamame sold in the tri-state area has been recalled over concern it might be contaminated with listeria.

    Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp. announced the recall after random testing revealed the dangerous bacteria. 

    No illnesses have been reported.

    Listeria can cause serious sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older people, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

    The affected edamame is packaged as “Edamame – Soybeans in Pods.” The product has the UPC 0-23012-00261-9 and is dated between 01/03/2017 and 03/17/2017.

    The edamame was sold at retail sushi counters within grocery stores, cafeterias and corporate dining centers in more than a dozen states, including Connecticut and New York. New Jersey was not listed in the recall.

    Customers who bought the edamame should not consume it and return it to the place of purchase, the FDA says.

    For more information, head to the FDA’s page for this recall.

