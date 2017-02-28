A Long Island man pulled over by police during a traffic stop Saturday was arrested after pretending to be an FDNY lieutenant, authorities say.

Richard Geller of East Patchogue was pulled over by Suffolk County police on County Road 101 and Long Island Avenue in Yaphank at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 25, police said.

He handed over a fake FDNY lieutenant shield and identification, according to Suffolk police.

The 56 year old was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

He was also issued seven additional summonses for vehicle and traffic law violations.

He will appear in court at a later date. Attorney information for the man wasn't immediately available.