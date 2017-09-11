Two men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man who was found dead in the woods last week near a New Jersey charter bus station, an area where homeless people are known to reside, prosecutors said Monday.

SWAT teams and law enforcement officers descended on the woods near the Lakeland Bus Company on East Blackwell Street in Dover on Friday, two days after prosecutors say cops got a 911 call about a dead man found in the area.

It wasn't immediately clear if the two men -- identified as 37-year-old Jeysi Joran Carnales-Cardona and Francisco Gonzales-Domingues, 36 -- were in the area at the time, prompting the large law enforcement response days after the 911 call. It also wasn't known if they lived in the same camp.

Prosecutors say Carnales-Cardona is accused of killing the victim, identified Monday as Michael Millan. Authorities say Millan, who knew Carnales-Cardona, had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and also had injuries to his head.

Carnales-Cardona allegedly attacked and stabbed Millan on Sept. 4., two days before the 911 call about the body on Sept. 6. Prosecutors say the suspect was with other men during the alleged attack, including Gonzales-Domingues. They say Gonzales-Domingues was aware Millan had been badly hurt in the attack and made no effort to help him -- personally or by calling authorities. Gonzales-Domingues faces a single charge of endangering an injured victim in the case.

Carnales-Cardona was charged with first-degree murder and other crimes early Sunday, prosecutors said. He's also accused of tampering with a witness in related to Millan's death and providing false information to law enforcement. It wasn't clear what prompted the attack, nor was it known if either defendant had retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Prosecutors say their investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information about Millan's death is asked to call the Rockaway Township Police Department at 973-625-4000, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, or Morris County Crimestoppers at 973-COP-CALL (973-267-2255).

