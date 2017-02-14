Fire engulfed what appeared to be a newly built or newly renovated home in Edgewater, New Jersey early Tuesday morning, with steep hills and cold temperatures only complicating efforts to fight it.

Heavy smoke could still be seen billowing from the home on Casta Lane at 4 a.m., well after the blaze had begun. There were no longe any apparent flames, though.

The house sits on what was described as an "incredibly steep" hill in Edgewater, a not-uncommon situation in the town that made it difficult for fire trucks and hoses to reach the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the building was occupied.