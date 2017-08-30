Police say these two men are wanted in connection with the two robberies.

Two men stole thousands in cash by pushing in air conditioning units and climbing through vents of two Bronx businesses, police say.

Cops say the duo climbed into Apsara 1 Hour Photo on Bainbridge Avenue at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 and stole $2,000 in cash before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

That same night at 10:30, the pair made their way into Sh & N Aga grocery store on Bainbridge Avenue and stole about $300 in cash before fleeing the area in an unknown direction, according to police.

Investigators released surveillance images of the two suspects in the hopes of catching them. Both men are seen wearing black shoes.