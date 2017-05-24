Duo Linked to Pair of Armed Robberies in the Bronx: Police

Police released surveillance footage of two men they say are wanted in connection with a pair of robberies.

Two men sneaked up behind a 19-year-old man in the Bronx last week and robbed him at gun point in the middle of the day, according to police, and the duo is linked to at least one other armed robbery in the borough, authorities say.

On May 15 around 2:30 p.m. the two suspects threw the man against a parked car in Highbridge and pointed a revolver at him demanding everything he had, according to the NYPD.

The pair then went through his pockets and stole his iPhone 7 and money, authorities said. They say they also pulled a chain off the victim’s neck.

The duo then ran away, officials said, but it wasn't immediately clear how much they got away with.

The victim was not hurt.

The very next day, just before 9 p.m., the pair walked up to a 29-year-old man sitting on a stoop in Concourse and grabbed him by the neck, police said.

One of the men pulled the victim’s chain he was wearing off him while the second suspect took a bracelet off his wrist and threatening him with a gun, authorities said.

The victim was cut on his neck and the duo ran off, officials said.

Police on Wednesday morning released surveillance footage (above) of the two men.