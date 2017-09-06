Police say the duo have robbed at least five people on subway trains around the city. (Published 2 hours ago)

The NYPD says they are trying to track down a pair of suspects wanted for nearly a half dozen subway robberies, one of which a 12-year-old boy was targeted.

Police say the duo’s crime spree started back on Aug. 10 on board an uptown 4 train. The two men asked a woman for a dollar and when she reached into her purse, one of the men pushed her head and snatched her wallet before sprinting off, according to the NYPD.

The pair is connected with at least four other robberies on subway trains all around the New York City, officials said. Two teenagers, a 20-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were all robbed of their cellphones, authorities said.

Police seek these two suspects in connection with the subway robbery spree.

Photo credit: NYPD

The 14-year-old was punched twice in the face by one of the suspects, police said.

Investigators released surveillance images (above) of the two men seen wearing white shirts in the hopes of catching them before they strike again.

