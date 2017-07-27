Duo Attacks Man, Woman With Pepper Spray in Subway: NYPD

Police are searching for two teens who assaulted a man and woman with pepper spray on a subway in Queens Sunday evening.

Cops say the duo approached a 20-year-old man and woman on a Manhattan-bound N train and told the man they were going to beat him up.

After the man and woman got off at Queensboro Plaza in Long Island City, the suspects followed and pepper sprayed them on the platform before running away, according to police.

The victims reported minor injuries to their face and arms but refused medical attention.

After the incident, a camera at a Manhattan Dunkin’ Donuts on First Avenue captured surveillance video of the teens, police say. They released it Thursday in the hopes of catching them.

Police are investigating if there was some sort of dispute or if the teens made random threats.

Police ask anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.