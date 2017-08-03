The owner of a Dunkin’ Donuts plans to meet with two police officers who were denied service at his franchise in Brooklyn so that he can apologize in person, according to a police union and a statement from the global doughnut company.

The two officers from the 73rd Precinct were in plainclothes but had their badges and pistols on their belts when they entered the Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin-Robbins location at 1993 Atlantic Ave. on Sunday, according to the Detectives' Endowment Association, a police union.

When the two of them went up to the counter to order ice cream they were ignored by the clerk, the union said. The clerk asked a man standing behind the officers for his order and when the man mentioned that the two officers were in front of him, the clerk said: “I know, but I don’t serve cops,” according to the union.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the incident.

Michael Palladino, the president of the Detectives' Endowment Association, threatened to lead a boycott of the doughnut chain if the corporate parent of the franchise didn’t apologize to the entire NYPD.

On Thursday, Dunkin’ Donuts spokeswoman Michelle King released a statement saying that the owner of the franchise let them know about the snub immediately upon learning of it this week.

“He contacted one of the police officers involved to personally apologize for any negative experience he may have had in his store,” King’s statement read.

King said the owner is meeting with the police officers in person to make amends.

It’s unclear if the worker involved has or will face any sort of discipline.

The corporate apology didn’t include the entire NYPD, so it’s unclear if Palladino’s threat to lead a large boycott still stands.