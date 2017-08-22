Quack-Happy White Duck on Red Leash Ruffles Feathers on G Train - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Quack-Happy White Duck on Red Leash Ruffles Feathers on G Train

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Yet another odd animal sighting on the New York City subway. Credit: @giant.life (Published 37 minutes ago)

    Straphangers are more or less used to odd animal sightings on city subways -- from snakes to peacocks to a raccoon and crabs. Now, enter duck on a leash. 

    Instagram user @giant.life captured video of a white duck on a red leash on a G train in Brooklyn Monday. 

    The video shows the duck quacking animatedly, bopping its head up and down as the train rumbles along, at some points resting its head on what appears to be a very clean subway car floor. 

    Someone can be heard inquiring about the duck, and the apparent owner responds that it is a pet and that she has had the duck since it was a chick.

    It is illegal to keep a duck as a pet in New York, according to the city

    Do You Remember These Intrepid (And Hungry) Animals of NYC?Do You Remember These Intrepid (And Hungry) Animals of NYC?

    Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us