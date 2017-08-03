Some residents of Yonkers woke up Thursday to find their car windows smashed, and police arrested a drunk man with a knife who they say caused the damage.

Chris DeLuca, 31, was arrested early in the morning after more than 11 cars had their windows broken, according to police.

People living in the neighborhood said they were jolted awake in the middle of the night by the sounds of screams and shattering glass.

“I hear the people screaming and yelling at him,” one man said.

DeLuca was arrested a block away from the street where the car windows were smashed. He was charged with felony criminal mischief and auto stripping. Police said nothing was stolen from the cars and no one was hurt.

He allegedly used a knife he had to smash the windows. Police said he was off his medication at the time and had been drinking heavily. He was intoxicated when officers arrived and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to police.

The late-night crime spree caused $4,000 in damage, police said.

