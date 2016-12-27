Alleged Drunk Dad Crashes Into Parked Hot Dog Truck on Long Island | NBC New York
Alleged Drunk Dad Crashes Into Parked Hot Dog Truck on Long Island

The man's 19-month-old daughter, who was in the car at the time of the accident, was not hurt

    Stanley Battle

    Police say a 32-year-old Long Island man was driving drunk when he hit a parked hot dog truck Monday. 

    Stanley Battle, of Commack, faces aggravated drunken driving and other charges in connection with the afternoon crash on Sunrise Highway North Service Road in North Bellport. Neither Battle nor his 19-month-old daughter, who was in his car at the time, were hurt in the crash. 

    Battle's vehicle was impounded for a safety check. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday. Information on an attorney for him wasn't immediately available. 

    An mother and her 8-year-old son also escaped injury in a separate alleged DWI case in Ronkonkoma Monday. Police say the 50-year-old woman swerved to avoid hitting a dog on Express Drive South, veered off the road and hit a wire fence and a tree.

