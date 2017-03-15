Authorities broke up a major drug-dealing operation in the Bronx on Wednesday, arresting dozens of people on charges of narcotics trafficking, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell NBC 4 New York.

Most of the 40 people arrested are gang members who were allegedly trafficking cocaine and heroin, the sources said.

The NYPD worked alongside the Department of Homeland Security in the investigation. Additional details were expected later Wednesday.

The bust comes just two days after Mayor de Blasio unveiled a new plan to cut opioid-related deaths in the city by more than a third over five years, using a combination of law enforcement and treatment.