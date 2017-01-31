Driver Stabbed in Road Rage Fight: NYPD | NBC New York
Driver Stabbed in Road Rage Fight: NYPD

    NYPD

    A van driver who allegedly stabbed another man in an apparent road rage fight in Queens is being sought by police. 

    Both the suspect and the 36-year-old victim pulled over on Page Place in Maspeth at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and were arguing over some sort of road rage incident, police said. 

    The fight escalated, and the driver of the van stabbed the other driver under his left arm, according to police.

    The suspect fled in his van. The victim was taken to Wyckoff Hospital in stable condition.

    The suspect is described as about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, and about 30 years old. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 

