Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who they say struck a woman in Brooklyn before driving off earlier this week.

Cops say the man hit the 55-year-old woman while she was crossing Thomas Boyland Street at Atlantic Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Monday afternoon.

The man allegedly pulled over to speak to her after, then fled northbound in his black Cadillac sedan, according to police.

The woman was taken to Kings County Hospital with a fractured right wrist.

Police released surveillance footage Thursday in hopes of finding driver.

Police ask anyone with information to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.