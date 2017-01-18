Driver Killed When He Crashes into School Bus on Long Island: Police | NBC New York
Driver Killed When He Crashes into School Bus on Long Island: Police

    A 55-year-old man was killed when he crashed into a school bus on Long Island Wednesday afternoon, police say.

    The man was driving a 2005 Toyota northbound on Ocean Avenue in Ronkonkoma just before 4 p.m. when he crossed over onto the southbound lanes and hit the bus near Peconic Avenue, Suffolk police said. 

    The driver of the Toyota was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

    There were no passengers on the bus, and the bus driver was not hurt, police said. 

    The Toyota driver has not been identified; police said he was from Hauppauge. 

