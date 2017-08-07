Driver Flees Crash Scene After Ending Up in Pool on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Driver Flees Crash Scene After Ending Up in Pool on Long Island: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police say one car ended up in a pool after a crash on Long Island. (Published 43 minutes ago)

    A car ended up into a pool on Long Island and police say they are looking for the driver who fled the scene.

    Two vehicles collided on Seamans Neck Road just after 8 p.m. Sunday in Levittown, according to police and one of those vehicles plowed into an above ground pool.

    No injuries were immediately reported and nobody was in the yard when the car struck the pool.

    Video from the scene shows a truck in the pool and a heavily-damaged car on the road with several firefighters and police officers in the area.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    @ratwave/Twitter

    There was no description of the driver who fled the scene.

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us