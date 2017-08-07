Police say one car ended up in a pool after a crash on Long Island. (Published 43 minutes ago)

Cars Collide on Long Island, One Ends Up in Pool: Police

A car ended up into a pool on Long Island and police say they are looking for the driver who fled the scene.

Two vehicles collided on Seamans Neck Road just after 8 p.m. Sunday in Levittown, according to police and one of those vehicles plowed into an above ground pool.

No injuries were immediately reported and nobody was in the yard when the car struck the pool.

Video from the scene shows a truck in the pool and a heavily-damaged car on the road with several firefighters and police officers in the area.

There was no description of the driver who fled the scene.