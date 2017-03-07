A Manhattan man has been arrested in an accident that killed an 81-year-old woman crossing a Bronx street Tuesday morning, police say.

The victim, Carmen Velez, was crossing East Fordham Road at about 9 a.m. when she was hit by an SUV that was trying to make a left turn from Hughes Avenue, according to police.

Velez was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with trauma to the body, and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, 51-year-old Eugene Kouassi of Harlem, was arrested on charges of failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.