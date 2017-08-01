Volunteers are searching for new homes for the cats that survived.

Dozens of abandoned cats — and the remains of even more — were found in an apartment in Queens, neighbors say.

Neighborhood locals discovered the animals all over the Ridgewood apartment — even inside the walls. The building is being demolished, and the owner is said to have left the cats behind.

Ridgewood resident Dolores Benefatti described the disturbing scene in the apartment, with several cats injured, starving and even dead.

“We found cat parts; we found pieces of cat. We found a tail, a jaw. It was terrible. We found one kitten with an umbilical cord still attached,” Benefatti said.

Volunteers are currently searching for new homes for the surviving animals. They are also taking donations to pay for mounting veterinarian bills.