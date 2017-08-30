Around 60 New Jersey nurses will head to Texas to help victims of Harvey. Michael George reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dozens of New Jersey Nurses Prepare to Fly to Houston

What to Know Dozens of New Jersey nurses are flying to Texas to assist Harvey’s victims and bring much-needed back up to emergency responders

Alexia Nolette, a nurse at Atlantic Health System Overlook Medical Center, is one of 60 nurses making the flight to the Houston area

Harvey dropped feet of rain on the Houston area and has claimed the lives of at least 28 people

Help is on the way.

Dozens of nurses from New Jersey will leave Thursday to assist Harvey’s victims in Texas and bring much-needed back up to emergency responders already helping.

When the call went out for volunteers, one nurse, who watched the storm’s devastation from TV, quickly answered.

“I have to go,” said Alexia Nolette, a 23-year-old nurse at Atlantic Health System Overlook Medical Center in Summit. “I e-emailed here, and I called her. In less than a day, I was ready to go down.”

Nolette is just one of 60 nurses who will head to Texas. She’s only been a nurse for 10 months, but when disaster hit she didn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand.

“We’ll be relieving the staff that’s been on duty for a week straight and letting them sleep,” she said. “Tragedy struck. If you can do something, why wouldn’t you?”

Nolette’s fellow nurses at Overlook Medical Center are writing messages of support. Notes such as “good luck in Texas” and “Overlook is so proud of you” have been popping up around the hospital.

Meanwhile, there are still people in the tri-state affected by Harvey, a vicious storm that has claimed the lives at least 28 people.

Brooke and Justin Bowen came to New York from Houston before the hurricane hit to help their daughter move into NYU. Now, they can’t get back because their flight home has been cancelled five times.

The couple might not be able to make it home until Tuesday – an agonizing wait as their friends and family, including their 11-year-old daughter still in Texas, pick up the pieces from Harvey’s aftermath.

“I just want to get back,” Justin said. “It will be nice to be able to help.”