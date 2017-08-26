Dozens of people rallied through the streets of Manhattan on Saturday night to protest the deadly shooting of a transgender woman by police in St. Louis earlier this week.

Dozens in NYC Rally for Transgender Woman Shot and Killed by Police

Dozens of people marched through the streets of Manhattan on Saturday night to protest the deadly shooting of a transgender woman by police in St. Louis earlier this week.

About 50 people rallied outside of the Stonewall Inn, an LGBT historical site in Greenwich Village, in honor of Kiwi Herring.

Herring was fatally shot by officers Tuesday morning after allegedly stabbing one of them.

Relatives and friends have said Herring was a transgender woman.

Police and witnesses have offered differing accounts of what happened in the moments leading up to Herring's death.