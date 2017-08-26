Dozens March in NYC to Protest Deadly Police Shooting of Transgender Woman - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Dozens March in NYC to Protest Deadly Police Shooting of Transgender Woman

    (Published 14 minutes ago)

    Dozens of people marched through the streets of Manhattan on Saturday night to protest the deadly shooting of a transgender woman by police in St. Louis earlier this week. 

    About 50 people rallied outside of the Stonewall Inn, an LGBT historical site in Greenwich Village, in honor of Kiwi Herring.

    Herring was fatally shot by officers Tuesday morning after allegedly stabbing one of them.

    Relatives and friends have said Herring was a transgender woman.

    Police and witnesses have offered differing accounts of what happened in the moments leading up to Herring's death. 

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

