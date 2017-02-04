Caught on Camera: Woman Steals Donation Box From Church

A woman swiped a donation box from a church in Throggs Neck, the NYPD said.

Surveillance video shows the woman entering St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church on Otis Avenue on Thursday. On the footage, she walks past a display of candles and shrines to remove cash from a donation box below a painting of Mother Theresa.

It's not clear how much cash was in the locked donation box, police said Friday.

The woman appears to be in her early 30s and was wearing a dark coat, blue jeans and black and white Nike sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.