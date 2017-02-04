Caught on Camera: Woman Steals Donation Box From Church | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Caught on Camera: Woman Steals Donation Box From Church

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NYPD

    A woman swiped a donation box from a church in Throggs Neck, the NYPD said. 

    Surveillance video shows the woman entering St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church on Otis Avenue on Thursday. On the footage, she walks past a display of candles and shrines to remove cash from a donation box below a painting of Mother Theresa. 

    It's not clear how much cash was in the locked donation box, police said Friday. 

    The woman appears to be in her early 30s and was wearing a dark coat, blue jeans and black and white Nike sneakers, police said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us