Authorities are looking for two women who allegedly attacked a 21-year-old employee at a Dollar Store in Brooklyn, throwing items at her and running behind the register to pull her hair and punch her in the face.

Police say one of the women got into an argument with the worker at the Atlantic Avenue store around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12. It's not clear what they were arguing about, but the confrontation turned physical and the attacker started to grab items off the counter and throw them at the victim, officials say.

Then another woman, the other suspect, went behind the register, grabbed the victim by her hair and punched her multiple times in the face and head.

Both suspects ran off. The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects (above). Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.