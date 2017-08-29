At least 100 pets from Houston-area shelters will be flying into New Jersey and are looking for a new home in the tri-state. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

One hundred dogs moved from Houston-area shelters before Hurricane Harvey hit are looking for forever homes in the tri-state area and they are expected to arrive at New Jersey's Morristown Airport on the first flight out of San Antonio Tuesday morning.

The animals will be taken to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, where they can eat, sleep and exercise. From there they will be transported to more than a dozen animal centers throughout the northeast for care.

“Our hearts are with the people and animals of Texas, and we and our partners will continue to help in the days, weeks and months to come,” said Heather Cammisa, president and CEO of St. Hubert's.

Already more than a dozen dogs and cats rescued from Harvey-battered Texas arrived at Pet ResQ, Inc. in Tenafly early Monday, and shelter personnel say another 60 are expected to come in within the next week.

The animal shelter says it received seven dogs, five kittens and one Siamese cat around 3 a.m. Monday, as residents in Southeast Texas braced for more, historic rain and devastating floods.

The animals were saved from a flooded shelter.

Here are three of the pups that were rescued.

Photo credit: Pet ResQ Inc

Anyone interested in adopting the animals is advised to email the shelter at petresqinc@aol.com.

Dramatic Images: Floods Hit as Harvey Drenches Texas