Queens apartment building where dog was thrown Friday, according to police

A dog was killed when it was thrown from the seventh floor of a Queens apartment building while a couple was fighting, police say.

A woman was fighting with her boyfriend Friday evening when he allegedly picked up her dog and threw it out the window on 40th Road in Flushing, Queens, police said.

The 35-year-old boyfriend fled the scene. No arrest had been made.

The woman was not harmed.